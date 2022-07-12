NMSU to celebrate 95th birthday, accomplishments of Barbara “Mother” Hubbard

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Barbara "Mother" Hubbard, who has positively impacted many lives at New Mexico State University and the City of Las Cruces overall, celebrates her 95th birthday this month.

NMSU will announce a special tribute and celebration for Hubbard Tuesday morning.

Hubbard will receive the Charles A. McElravy Award from the International Association of Venue Managers next week to recognize her contributions. The association represents stadiums, arenas, casinos and theaters across the globe.

Hubbard is best known for being the former NMSU director of special event. She put Las Cruces on the map for artists across the globe, bringing their shows to the city of the crosses which help boost the local economy and overall quality of life.

Over Hubbard's extensive career, she has dedicated all the money raised at concerts she promoted to various scholarships through the American Collegiate Talent Showcase program, amounting to over $750,000.

NMSU said she's mentoring students and teaching a class in venue management as part of the School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

