Man shows up to Memorial Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A 34-year-old man showed up at Memorial Medical Center just after 5 a.m. Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

The man was identified as Orangie Fisher. Officials say he was assaulted in the 5900 block of Las Alturas.

According to investigators, the crime scene had numerous expended rounds.

Officials say Fisher's current status is not known.

