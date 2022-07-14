ABC News: Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at age 73

ABC News is reporting Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73.

Statement from the Trump Family: It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.

