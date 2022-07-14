Skip to Content
El Paso man arrested for deceptive business practice; victim was 75 years old

Jacob Matthew Vasquez
EL PASO, Texas -- A 29-year-old man who police say presented himself as an energy consultant for a company he was no longer working for has been arrested for deceptive business practice.

Police say a 75-year-old man paid Jacob Vasquez $500 as a downpayment for refrigeration services. Police say Vasquez never showed up to start the installation.

Vasquez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 dollar bond.

Police suggest when dealing with a salesperson, always obtain their name, business identify, telephone number, street address, mailing address, and business license number before transacting business.

