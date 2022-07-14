WATCH NTSB: Father drove pick-up truck in deadly crash, not 13-year-old, according to preliminary report

Skip to Content
Figure 1. Damage to pickup truck (left) and transit van (right) from impact and postcrash fire.
Centerline Crossover and Head-on Crash
NTSB
Figure 2. Southbound view of FM 1788 showing the north- and southbound lanes near the crash site, and the locations of the transit van and pickup truck at final rest.

WASHINGTON -- The National Transportation Safety Board now says the driver of a deadly head-on crash in March was a 38-year-old man, not his 13-year-old son.

The truck crashed into a van occupied by a college golf team from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico. The van carried a 26-year-old male coach and eight team members.

The NTSB says DNA testing provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety lead investigators to the new finding.

The NTSB also says post-crash toxicology testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver's blood.

Both the father and son died in the crash.

The coach, who was driving, and six student passengers died. Two other student passengers were seriously injured.

The crash occurred on March 15 around 8:17 p.m. in Andrews County.

A link to the preliminary report can be found here.

This is a developing news story.

