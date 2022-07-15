988 set to launch as new national mental health crisis hotline

EL PASO, Texas -- Mental health resources have always been a phone call away, but now it will get even easier to speak with a mental health professional.

988 will become the new number to dial nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting Saturday.

The goal is to have an easier number that people can remember when they're in some sort of mental distress.

"In the past, all the suicide hotlines, crisis lines across the country really, were separate numbers, different numbers for every city, different numbers for every community," said Rene Hurtado, chief of staff of Emergence Health Network.

According to the now, 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline's website, there are 200 local crisis centers on hand to take your call. Hurtado said here in the Texas there are three including Emergence.

"Our catchment area is really most of the western part of Texas," Hurtado said. "Because it is a national network, if all our operators are built are busy, it might get bounced to another center or even another state." Hurtado said that this new hotline number will make sure no call goes unanswered.

Hurtado said Health and Human Services will focus this year on smoothing out any issues that may come about when the new hotline launches Saturday.

988 is not getting rid of any other hotline number. You can still call the current numbers to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK and Emergence Health Network at 915-779-1800. Both of which are answered by EHN mental health professionals.

