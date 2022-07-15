Skip to Content
El Paso water main break repaired, water service restored

El Paso Water

EL PASO, Texas -- The water main break that happened at the intersection of Ojo de Agua and Via Descanso Tuesday has been repaired, and water service has been restored as of Friday.

El Paso Water said that water for customers affected by the water main break may appear discolored, and to let it run for a few minutes to clear up if this happens. Customers were left without water for more than two days.

