El Paso water main break repaired, water service restored

EL PASO, Texas -- The water main break that happened at the intersection of Ojo de Agua and Via Descanso Tuesday has been repaired, and water service has been restored as of Friday.

Water main at Via Descanso & Ojo de Agua is repaired. Service is gradually being restored to affected neighborhoods. Crews are currently flushing hydrants. Customers may experience discolored water when service is restored. Let water run for a few minutes so it can clear up. pic.twitter.com/QPn1BrQoVQ — El Paso Water (@EPWater) July 15, 2022

El Paso Water said that water for customers affected by the water main break may appear discolored, and to let it run for a few minutes to clear up if this happens. Customers were left without water for more than two days.