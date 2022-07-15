Mexico captures drug lord responsible for torture, killing of DEA agent

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, responsible for 1985 torture, killing of DEA agent.

Caro-Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, had been wanted over the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena.

According to the DEA, "Kiki" Camarena was working in Mexico on the trail of the country's biggest marijuana and cocaine traffickers. Just before he was about to expose the cartel's operations to the public, he was kidnapped. On Feb. 7, 1985, he was surrounded by five armed men who kidnapped him. The DEA says it was the last time anyone but his kidnappers would see him alive.

The DEA says its believed his death would happen two days later, but his body was not discovered until March 5, 1985. A movement began that would honor the sacrifices made by Camarena and others that would eventually be called Red Ribbon Week.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.