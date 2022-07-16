Tequila, Taco, & Cerveza Fest: Strong showing for event’s return after 2 year hiatus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Downtown Las Cruces was packed with people who came out to the Tequila, Taco & Cerveza Fest Saturday night.

The festival made a return to downtown Las Cruces after being inactive for two years; a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. The last time this festival ran was in 2019.

With no mandates this year, the festival organizer told ABC-7 that the hardest challenge they faced was simply getting vendors.

"The biggest challenge was getting vendors permitted, honestly, that took a while" said festival organizer Alycia Jameson. She added that she already has the same vendors lined up and permitted for the upcoming Beer Fest.

The festival features local food trucks primarily serving tacos, over 40 types of tequila to sample and try, and lucha libre wrestling. Vendors are set up as well, along with live DJs and Mariachi.

Jameson added that the presale numbers for this year's festival outnumbered the entire attendance from the 2019 edition.

"Come out here and have a great time!" she said. She noted that it's also important for people to come out wearing proper clothing for the hot weather. The festival started at 5 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m Saturday.