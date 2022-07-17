Ivan Melendez gets taken in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks

EL PASO, Texas -- Former Coronado grad Ivan Melendez gets drafted as the No.43 overall pick in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Melendez now becomes the fourth Coronado Thunderbird to ever be drafted in the MLB.

Melendez went into the draft as the 99th ranked prospect by MLB.com but experts expected him to be taken as early as late in the first round - instead it was early in the second.

His path to the big show has had quite a few turns - the Coronado grad played two years at Odessa Junior College before heading to the University of Texas. After his first year with the Longhorns, the El Pasoan was drafted in the 16th round by the Miami Marlins, but he chose instead to go back and play at Texas.

The risk, clearly paying off. In his second season with the Longhorns, Melendez earned Big 12 Player of the Year he also was crowned The Golden Spikes Award winner - the award given to the best player in college baseball.

Melendez now joins a growing list of El Pasoans to be drafted by the MLB - most recently Americas grad Darell Hernaiz who was taken in the fifth round by the Baltimore Orioles.