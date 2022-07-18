2022 Sun Bowl Parade theme puts El Paso spin on Mardi Gras

EL PASO, Texas -- This year, the calendar will show it's Thanksgiving, but the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade will make you think it's Mardi Gras.

The Sun Bowl Association has announced its theme for the year: "Mardi Gras - El Paso Style."

All floats will need to be themed accordingly.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning. The parade route begins at Montana Ave. from Ochoa Street and ends at Copia Street.

According to the Sun Bowl Association, other festive themes of years past include "Pageant of Holidays" in 1948, "Holiday Around the World" in 1960, "Holiday in the Sun" in 1979 and "Celebrations & Festivals Around the World" in 2003. Last year, the theme was the prompt "Happiness is..."

“We really work at finding different themes each year,” Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “It gets a little challenging after 80-plus years of parades and various themes, but we believe this year’s theme could be fun for the float builders.”