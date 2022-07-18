More Borderland parents ask about homeschooling over COVID concerns

EL PASO, Texas– In 18 states that shared data through the current school year, the number of homeschooling students increased by 63% in the 2020-2021 school year, then fell by only 17% in the 2021-2022 school year, the AP reported.

That is above pre-pandemic levels, despite the return of in-person learning.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 3% of U.S. students were homeschooled before the pandemic-induced surge.

In the borderland, the El Paso Homeschool Association said they had seen a steady increase in interest in homeschooling since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association said they usually see a spike in interest at the beginning of each school year, but now more so after people have been made aware of homeschooling since learning from home throughout the pandemic.

They said most of the calls they receive from parents wanting to learn more are still due to COVID-19 concerns.