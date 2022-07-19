Congresswoman Veronica Escobar arrested during abortion rights protest
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Multiple members of Congress, including El Paso's Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, were arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court during an abortion rights protest.
In Congresswoman Escobar's Twitter account, it stated Escobar was "proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom."
Today, Congresswoman Escobar was arrested in front of the Supreme Court for proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom.— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) July 19, 2022
Our rights are on the line. #BansOffOurBodies