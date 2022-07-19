Skip to Content
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar arrested during abortion rights protest

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Multiple members of Congress, including El Paso's Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, were arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court during an abortion rights protest.

In Congresswoman Escobar's Twitter account, it stated Escobar was "proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom."

