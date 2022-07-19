Explosion at Hoover Dam; fire extinguished
NEVADA -- An explosion at the Hoover Dam in Nevada sent smoke rising into the air. According to the City of Boulder, the fire had been extinguished before fire crews could get on the scene.
Tourists were able to capture part of the explosion and post it on Twitter.
According to the US Bureau of Reclamation, a transformer caught fire and was extinguished by 10:30 a.m. PDT.
There were no injuries to visitors or employees, officials say. Officials add there is no risk to the power grid.
At approx. 10 a.m. PDT, the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire & was extinguished by @usbr/Hoover fire brigade at approx. 10:30am PDT. There are no injuries to visitors/employees. There is no risk to the power grid. Power is still being generated from the powerhouse. 1/2🧵 pic.twitter.com/SYbXZHcZhA— Bureau of Reclamation (@usbr) July 19, 2022
touring the #hooverdam and heard an explosion #fire pic.twitter.com/1tjWuNWBaZ— Kristy Hairston (@kristynashville) July 19, 2022