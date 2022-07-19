Skip to Content
Socorro police: Man arrested after evidence connected to two aggravated robberies

SOCORRO, Texas -- A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to two aggravated robberies in the city of Socorro.

Socorro police say the robberies happened on July 12. Nathan Joe Munoz was pulled over during a traffic stop on July 14. Investigators say a search warrant led to the discovery of evidence related to both robberies.

Officials say they also found a Muñoz with a loaded sub-machine gun.

Muñoz was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

