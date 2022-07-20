Eviction leads to call for help from El Paso Bomb Squad

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County constables say they found suspicious items Wednesday inside a man's home during an eviction.

Officials say it happened on the 10200 block of Kenworthy Street. Constables say during the eviction, an altercation ensued between constables and 32-year-old John Daniel Brown.

Constables say they detained Brown and later found suspicious items inside Brown's residence. That lead to a call for help from the El Paso Police Department's Bomb Squad Unit.

Officials did not say what the suspicious items were but said that there was no active threat to the neighborhood in reference to those suspicious items.

Brown was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.