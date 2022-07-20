Former Horizon High School teacher sentenced to life in prison for coercion, enticement of minor

EL PASO, Texas -- A former teacher has been sentenced to life in prison for coercion and enticement of a minor according to federal officials.

Ricardo Ortiz has plead guilty to three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor on March 9, 2022.

According to court documents, Ortiz began chatting with a 14-year-old on social media. The conversation quickly turned sexual in nature. But Ortiz had actually been speaking to an undercover FBI employee.

“Our office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of those who prey upon children in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

Officials say an investigation later discovered Ortiz had engaged in sexual activities with at least three minors in the El Paso area. Agents also found child pornography on Ortiz's electronic devices, officials say.

“Ricardo Ortiz, a local teacher in El Paso, was trusted by students and parents alike to serve as a role model and not a sexual predator going after teens,” said Jeffrey R. Downey, Special Agent in Charge, FBI El Paso Office. “

Ortiz was arrested in July 2020. According to ABC-7 archives, Ortiz was one of ten people arrested in an FBI sting involving sex crimes dubbed "Operation Cerberus".