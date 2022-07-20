Gadsden ISD to let students out two hours early on Wednesdays throughout the school year

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico– Beginning this school year, the Gadsden district will release their students two hours early every Wednesday.

The district said this would allow for staff development.

Gadsden ISD surveyed parents and staff. Officials said his new schedule is based on the results. The survey showed teachers needed more time to collaborate and enhance the quality of education.

The 2 hours will be allocated for teachers to do just that.

Travis Dempsey, Gadsden ISD Superintendent, said after returning from the pandemic, staff wanted more time to collaborate to analyze data and build common lesson plans.

On Wednesdays, students will attend regular in-person classes at the normal start time and be released approximately two hours early.

Students will be provided lunch before leaving campus.

On a limited basis, the school will have staff available to supervise students who cannot leave campus at the early out time, as long as parents can arrange for transportation no later than the regular dismissal time.

The district said that on early-out Wednesdays, bus drop-off procedures will be the same as a regular school day but occur two hours earlier.

If you pick up your child from school, they ask you to plan to pick them up two hours early.

“Part of the goal is building stronger schools and stronger communities, I think what we’re going to get out of it is a better academic, more laser-focused approach to academics, and I’m real excited about, again, those New Mexico standards, which are common course standards, we really want to focus our attention on those,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey said the district would reassess to see if it worked after the school year and make necessary adjustments.