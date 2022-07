EL PASO, Texas -- A 31-year-old man robbed a far east El Paso store at gunpoint Saturday, according to El Paso police.

Waymon Chatham was arrested on Monday, July 18, after he was identified by officers who located his vehicle.

Police say Chatham robbed "The Spot" smoke shop at 14087 Pebble Hills on Saturday, July 16.

He was charged with aggravated robbery and failure to identify. His bond totals $100,500.