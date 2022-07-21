4th Dog rescued from Borderland canal; fire crews in search of owner

EL PASO, Texas -- The Socorro Fire Department rescued a dog from a canal Wednesday. This marks the fourth dog rescue from canals in the last two weeks.

The dog was rescued just after 8:30 p.m. on Anderson Road. It's the same area where water rescue crews have recovered the bodies of migrants, according to El Paso Fire.

The Socorro Fire Department and El Paso Fire Department are looking for the owner. If you recognize the dog in the pictures, you're asked to call 915-328-1401.