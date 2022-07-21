Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 1:12 PM

4th Dog rescued from Borderland canal; fire crews in search of owner

Dog_Rescue_3
EPFD
Dog_Rescue_2
EPFD
Dog_Rescue_1
EPFD

EL PASO, Texas -- The Socorro Fire Department rescued a dog from a canal Wednesday. This marks the fourth dog rescue from canals in the last two weeks.

The dog was rescued just after 8:30 p.m. on Anderson Road. It's the same area where water rescue crews have recovered the bodies of migrants, according to El Paso Fire.

The Socorro Fire Department and El Paso Fire Department are looking for the owner. If you recognize the dog in the pictures, you're asked to call 915-328-1401.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content