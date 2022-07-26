El Paso Police: Driver crashes into car as he’s being shot at; gun left somewhere in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A violent confrontation in west El Paso Monday included shots fired, a car crash, and a weapon abandoned somewhere in west El Paso, according to El Paso police.

Investigators say they received a report of shots fired at 3:20 p.m. at the 5400 block of Confetti.

According to police, two men drove up to a home and pointed a handgun toward a woman inside a home. At the same time, the woman's brother-in-law was driving up to the home. As the two men shot at the brother-in-law, the brother-in-law used his car to crash into their car. Police say the men fired additional rounds at the brother-in-law before running away.

Police say the men were later found at a nearby store on Festival and Mesa.

Police say a rifle was found in their car but believe the gun used in the attack was discarded somewhere between the shooting and where the men were found.

Police say anyone who comes across the gun should leave it alone and call police immediately.

Police arrested 31-year-old Roberto Gamero on two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $500,000. Police have not made his picture available.

Police also arrested 27-year-old Anthony Rice. He's been charged with aggravated assault. Rice's bond was set at $150,000.