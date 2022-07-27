Skip to Content
City of Soccorro acknowledges it’s aware of video showing police officer apparently hitting their canine

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro posted a tweet that acknowledges it is aware of a video regarding a "police officer handling their canine officer."

The video posted on Fit Fam El Paso appears to show someone striking a dog on the head.

The City of Socorro tweet indicated the City is investigating the matter.

