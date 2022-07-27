El Paso man sentenced to 10 years for enticement of minor

EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials say an El Paso man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for coercion and enticement of a minor. Justin Allen Thomas, 32, was arrested on April 24, 2021.

According to court documents, Thomas was speaking to a person he thought was 14 years old on a social media application.

Investigators say the conversation turned sexual in nature. Thomas had, in fact, been communicating with an FBI employee. Thomas was arrested when he showed up at what he thought was the 14-year-old's home.

Officials say Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of attempted coercion and enticement on May 2, 2022.

“This case highlights the importance of undercover operations in preventing these individuals from

harming children in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Not only did this individual plan to meet with someone whom he thought was a 14-year-old to engage in prohibited sexual activity, but agents discovered child sexual exploitation material on his electronic devices after his arrest.”