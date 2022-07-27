Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:48 PM

El Paso Police: Man killed wife, then himself with four children inside home; children not hurt

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a husband killed his wife before turning the gun on himself Tuesday morning after a fight.

Police have identified the husband as 32-year-old Ian Constable and his wife as 32-year-old Elena Patricia Constable.

Police were called out to a home on the 7100 block of Red Man Drive around 1:21 Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, there were four children inside the home: ages 13, 11, 9 and 2 years old.

Police say the children were not hurt in the incident and are with family.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content