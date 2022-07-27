El Paso Police: Man killed wife, then himself with four children inside home; children not hurt

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a husband killed his wife before turning the gun on himself Tuesday morning after a fight.

Police have identified the husband as 32-year-old Ian Constable and his wife as 32-year-old Elena Patricia Constable.

Police were called out to a home on the 7100 block of Red Man Drive around 1:21 Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, there were four children inside the home: ages 13, 11, 9 and 2 years old.

Police say the children were not hurt in the incident and are with family.