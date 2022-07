EL PASO, Texas -- A body was discovered Thursday morning at Student Memorial Park in northeast El Paso, according to ABC-7 sources.

The park is across from Irvin High School. The report came out around 8:30 a.m. The victim's face was reportedly covered in blood.

There is no word on a possible identity.

