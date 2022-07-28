Officer-involved shooting following incident on N. Main St.
UPDATE: Las Cruces police will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to brief the media about this officer-involved shooting. The news conference will be attended by Police Chief Miguel Dominguez. KVIA.com will live stream the event.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two incidents within minutes of each other kept Las Cruces police busy Wednesday.
The first incident happened at the Lowe's Home Improvement on N. Main St.
A short time later, about three to four miles from the Lowe's, there was an officer-involved shooting at the 700 block of S. Telshor.
Police expect to release more information Thursday as the investigation is ongoing.