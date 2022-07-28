Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 12:58 PM

Socorro Police respond to video showing handler striking canine officer, calling it “affirmative redirection”

TWITTER

SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro police say video showing a canine handler apparently striking a canine officer depicts the handler applying "affirmative redirection action to the K-9."

Socorro police say the video was reviewed by City Administration, Police Administration and a third-party police canine accreditation training organization.

Socorro police say the video shows the handler after Socorro PD apprehended a burglar using step three of a four-step process used if the animal does not submit to the handler's commands. The process is an escalating series of steps, according to Socorro that involves: step 1 - verbal, step 2 - leash, step 3 - physical redirection, and step 4 electroshock collar.

“The PD Handler is seen carrying out step 3: physical redirection, where the officer carried out a one-time openhanded strike to the animal; stopping when the animal obeyed his command. In the video, you can also see the officer collecting the deployed leash once the animal was secure. This use of corrective action is in line with the training police canines are taught with and is not assault or mistreatment of the police
canine, “ according to the canine accredited training organization.

Socorro police say the canine is safe and did not suffer any injury. They add that any animals that fail to follow proper police commands are taken out of dutyof recertification and training for public safety.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content