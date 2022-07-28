Socorro Police respond to video showing handler striking canine officer, calling it “affirmative redirection”

The City would like to provide an update on yesterday's K9 Video. pic.twitter.com/bljPYINWvj — City of Socorro (@City_of_Socorro) July 28, 2022

SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro police say video showing a canine handler apparently striking a canine officer depicts the handler applying "affirmative redirection action to the K-9."

Socorro police say the video was reviewed by City Administration, Police Administration and a third-party police canine accreditation training organization.

Socorro police say the video shows the handler after Socorro PD apprehended a burglar using step three of a four-step process used if the animal does not submit to the handler's commands. The process is an escalating series of steps, according to Socorro that involves: step 1 - verbal, step 2 - leash, step 3 - physical redirection, and step 4 electroshock collar.

“The PD Handler is seen carrying out step 3: physical redirection, where the officer carried out a one-time openhanded strike to the animal; stopping when the animal obeyed his command. In the video, you can also see the officer collecting the deployed leash once the animal was secure. This use of corrective action is in line with the training police canines are taught with and is not assault or mistreatment of the police

canine, “ according to the canine accredited training organization.

Socorro police say the canine is safe and did not suffer any injury. They add that any animals that fail to follow proper police commands are taken out of dutyof recertification and training for public safety.