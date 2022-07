EL PASO, Texas -- Maynard Haddad, owner of the iconic H&H Car Wash in El Paso has died, according to our news partner El Paso Inc., who spoke to Haddad's widow.

H&H closed in July of 2021.

The car wash/coffee shop became an institution in El Paso. Politicians, world-famous chefs, actors and actresses would visit the restaurant for its food and to meet Haddad.