EPISD hosting back-to-school fair ahead of Monday’s first day of school

EL PASO, Texas - EPISD will be holding a back-to-school fair.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bowie High School.

The district is calling it a one-stop-shop for your back-to-school questions.

Services included registration assistance, immunizations, and other community resources.

There will also be entertainment, food trucks and activities for the kids.

Students are set to return to the classroom on Monday, August 1st.