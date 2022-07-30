Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:24 AM
Published 10:17 AM

EPISD hosting back-to-school fair ahead of Monday’s first day of school

EL PASO, Texas - EPISD will be holding a back-to-school fair. 

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bowie High School. 

The district is calling it a one-stop-shop for your back-to-school questions. 

Services included registration assistance, immunizations, and other community resources. 

There will also be entertainment, food trucks and activities for the kids.

Students are set to return to the classroom on Monday, August 1st.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Samuel Harasimowicz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content