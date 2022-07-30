Fort Bliss soldier prepares for pull-up charity event

EL PASO, Texas– Bradley Rushmore, Fort Bliss soldier and founder of Rushmore Foundation is preparing for a toy drive for the El Paso Children's Hospital.

Rushmore said fitness has always been a passion of his and after starting the Rushmore Foundation over a year ago, he said he wanted to give back to those in need through physical activity, one pull-up at a time, on Aug. 6.

While trying to break the record for pull-ups, Rushmore said he is holding a toy drive to raise toys for the El Paso Children's Hospital.

After preparing for six months, he said he will be at local gym, TopView Fitness for 12 hours where he will do pull-ups in exchange for the toys.

For every toy donated, he will do five to 10 pull-ups depending on its size.

With this event, he also hopes to spread awareness about health and fitness.

“First is to help out the children's hospital, the second is to raise awareness and motivate people.. by us doing this I hope we can motivate other people to after it and workout."

If you like to show your support, the event will take place Saturday, Aug. 8 at Top View Fitness located at 6410 Airport Rd. from 8 AM to 8 PM.