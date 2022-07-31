El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year

EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland.

A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year.

Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community partnered with Verizon for their 10 annual backpack giveaway.

The giveaway took place at 4605 Woodrow Bean, from 1-4 p.m Sunday.

“It's been very challenging on the community, with the rise in cost of gas, food and you know just to be able to buy supplies and to pay the bills, it's very hard on a lot of families,” said Corothers.

About 250 backpacks were given out with supplies inside.

The event also had Live entertainment, pizza and clothing to give to the kids.

Corothers reminds the community that another event will be held Aug. 6 where they will give out 170 more backpacks and food for kids.