Parents react to first day back at school

EL PASO, Texas -- Eight districts opened their doors for the first day of school Monday.

A majority of El Paso kids are now back in the classroom.

Parents and students at Thomas Manor Elementary told ABC-7 it was really a good day.

Parents were pleased with how the first day went.

“it was good. It was nice seeing all the little kindergarten kids kind of iffy and scared, but she did good. It will be a good year, yes,” said Samantha Sarmiento, who has a daughter in kindergarten.

Many kids ABC-7 spoke with were happy to be back in school and excited for the upcoming year.