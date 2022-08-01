Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 12:43 PM

Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County workers have been asked to work remotely for the week after a threat was made to the courthouse, officials said.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in an electronic security alert sent to personnel that the decision to work remotely was ultimately up to supervisors.

The message added that there would be increased law enforcement to heighten security.

Samaniego also said the El Paso Sheriff's Office advised him not to overreact "but to take reasonable precautions."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content