Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County workers have been asked to work remotely for the week after a threat was made to the courthouse, officials said.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in an electronic security alert sent to personnel that the decision to work remotely was ultimately up to supervisors.

The message added that there would be increased law enforcement to heighten security.

Samaniego also said the El Paso Sheriff's Office advised him not to overreact "but to take reasonable precautions."