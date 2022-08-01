Vitalant hosting blood drive in honor of August 3 victims and families

EL PASO, Texas -- Vitalant, in partnership with District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, is holding a two-day blood drive event to honor the August 3rd Walmart shooting victims and families.

The drive is being held at the third-floor lobby of the county courthouse on 500 E. San Antonio Ave.

According to Vitalant, all blood donated stays local.

To reserve a spot on Monday, August 1, click here.

To reserve a spot on Tuesday, August 2, click here.