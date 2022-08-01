White House: Biden to speak Monday on ‘successful’ operation against ‘significant al-Qaida target’ in Afghanistan
UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: US weekend strike in Afghanistan killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri.
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Biden to speak Monday on 'successful' operation against 'significant al-Qaida target' in Afghanistan.
Kvia.com will carry the remarks live in this article at 5:30 p.m. local time.
This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.