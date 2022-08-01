Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:17 PM

White House: Biden to speak Monday on ‘successful’ operation against ‘significant al-Qaida target’ in Afghanistan

KVIA

UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: US weekend strike in Afghanistan killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Biden to speak Monday on 'successful' operation against 'significant al-Qaida target' in Afghanistan.

Kvia.com will carry the remarks live in this article at 5:30 p.m. local time.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content