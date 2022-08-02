August 3rd memorial events

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso is holding various events to honor and remember the 23 victims who died from a violent shooting attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019.

On Tuesday, August 2 at 7 p.m.

Healing Meditation at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills Ave.

Live Active El Paso will host a free sound bath with instruments of healing session

On Wednesday, August 3 at 9 a.m., Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges

El Paso Firme Community Memorial Event. Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR), along with elected officials, faith-based institutions, and community advocates, will hold a remembrance of the 23 lives lost.

On Wednesday, August 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 510 N Santa Fe

The El Paso Museum of History invites the public to view the exhibit "Resilience: Remembering August 3"

On Wednesday, August 3, 7 to 9 p.m., Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges

The public is invited to remember the victims at a temporary memorial site at Ponder Park

Star on the Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso Chamber will flash the start 23 times for each victim