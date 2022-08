(CNN) -- Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 94, the team announced Tuesday.

"We have lost an icon," said Stan Kasten, the President and CEO of the Dodgers in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.