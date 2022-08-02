Some Socorro ISD parents say kids are turned away due to overcrowding

EL PASO, Texas– As thousands of Borderland children head back to school this week, some parents say schools aren't able to place their kids in the classroom.

Some parents of Socorro ISD have told ABC-7 that after registering their children ahead of the new school year, they were told there was no room for them on the first day of school.

They said school staff told them there was an overflow and the only solution was to wait until the district could find a spot for them somewhere else.

A spokesperson with Socorro ISD said, “Communities in the far eastside of the district continue to grow at a rapid rate. As new students to these communities register and classrooms become full, students are overflowed to a nearby school that has capacity. The student is offered transportation to the overflow school. If space later becomes available at the home campus, the student is offered the opportunity to enroll.”

ABC-7 is reaching out to other districts to see how they are handling enrollment and the nationwide teacher shortage.