Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:13 PM

44 migrants found in central El Paso stash house

CBP

EL PASO, Texas -- Forty-four migrants were found in a stash house in central El Paso, one of three homes searched following a tip, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Officials say the discovery was made Friday near Geronimo Drive and Trowbridge Drive. The migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Columbia. Among the migrants was a 17-year-old unaccompanied migrant.

Migrants subject to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico; others were taken to the Central Processing Center to be processed under Title 8.

Two teams are making every minute count ahead of week 1 of high school football, even if that means practicing at midnight - KVIA

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content