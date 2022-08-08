44 migrants found in central El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas -- Forty-four migrants were found in a stash house in central El Paso, one of three homes searched following a tip, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Officials say the discovery was made Friday near Geronimo Drive and Trowbridge Drive. The migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Columbia. Among the migrants was a 17-year-old unaccompanied migrant.

Migrants subject to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico; others were taken to the Central Processing Center to be processed under Title 8.

