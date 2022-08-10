Skip to Content
El Paso police say man threatened Days Inn staff, vandalized hotel room

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police say a man threatened hotel staff with a piece of broken glass and told them they were going to die in an early Sunday morning disturbance at the Days Inn near Yarbrough and Gateway Blvd. west.

Police arrested 24-year-old Stephen Aaron Alvarez, an east El Paso resident. Alvarez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Police say Alvarez acted aggressively as they approached him to place him under arrest.

His bonds total $60,000.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

