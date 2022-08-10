Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:43 PM

Two injured in south Las Cruces; police responded to report of shooting

KVIA

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane.

Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.

The two injured were sent to the hospital.

Details are limited at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content