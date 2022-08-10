Two injured in south Las Cruces; police responded to report of shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane.

Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.

The two injured were sent to the hospital.

Details are limited at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.