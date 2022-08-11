Skip to Content
Man arrested for aggravated assault in northeast El Paso incident

EPPD

EL PASO, Texas -- A man called 911 after he says he was threatened with a gun in northeast El Paso, according to police.

Police arrested 30-year-old Jesus Manuel Vigil Wednesday after an incident on the 3000 block of Keltner.

Police say the victim, 47-year-old Rene Maizonet, was able to escape after Vigil pointed a shotgun at him.

The El Paso Police Gang Unit was called to assist in the investigation.

Vigil is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7's digital content director

