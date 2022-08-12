El Paso Public Health officials confirm first case of Monkeypox in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso has confirmed its first case of Monkeypox.

According to a news release:

"Public Health officials confirmed that a female in her 50s is the community’s first confirmed Monkeypox case. She is currently recovering at home and the City’s epidemiology team has begun an investigation and contact tracing."

An epidemiology team is working to identify close contacts to offer them vaccines.

El Paso received 200 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine earlier this month.

“Monkeypox continues to be a global threat and for this reason, we strongly recommend everyone continue practicing safety precautions to keep themselves and their family, especially our most vulnerable loved ones, safe from all diseases, whether it is COVID, Monkeypox, or the flu,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

