New Mexico State University E-Sports hosts open house

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Competitive gaming has gained real traction in recent years, and New Mexico State University has an entire organization dedicated to it. As classes begin on Wednesday the 17th, NMSU E-Sports held an open house Saturday to show new students and parents alike what e-sports is all about.

"This organization’s awesome because it could include anybody. There’s no limitation to who can play video games as long as you do it" said Victor Sierra, the organization's chief media operator.

The main message of the open house was inclusion - anyone is welcome to join as long as they're a registered student at New Mexico State University.

Sierra added "we have people from all different colors and creeds coming to play video games, all culminating into one big group, they like playing video games, they like being competitive about it, or they like being casual about it and we all share that sentiment."

Ryan May, student president of NMSU E-Sports told ABC-7 Saturday that the university is the only school in New Mexico to offer scholarships for competitive gaming, calling the e-sport "as big as baseball."

He also added that members of this organization have an average GPA of 3.7 - showing that students not only game, but do their homework as well.

"Pay attention parents!" said May. "[Students] aren't just playing games, they're getting really good grades while doing so."