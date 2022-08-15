Las Cruces adopts Mesilla Valley Community of Hope master plan

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council has adopted a master plan for the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope Campus.

The plan was reviewed and approved by the City's Development Review Committee in June. It defines the buildout of the site based on future expansion needs and improvements for various groups.

The plan aims to improve the services for people in poverty. The campus contains several sub-contracted agencies, including Camp Hope, Amador Health Center, El Caldito Soup Kitchen, Jardin de Los Niños, and Casa de Peregrinos.

There is no timeline provided for project completion, and there is no cost estimate included in the Community of Hope master plan.