Delivery driver shot man in south-central El Paso; police call delivery driver the victim

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a delivery driver who shot a man who had approached him with a wooden pole was the victim of the incident.

The confrontation happened Saturday, August 13, on the 100 block of Brown Street in south-central El Paso just after 1 p.m.

Police say the 40-year-old delivery driver was at a home making a delivery when 44-year-old Michael Kroll started to argue with the driver and threatened him with the pole.

Police say the driver shot Kroll, killing him. No charges have been filed. The Crimes Against Persons Unit continues investigating. The driver was not identified.