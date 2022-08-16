El Paso police identify U.S. driver in Upper Valley crash; confirm passengers were migrants

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 19-year-old east El Paso resident was driving the car that overturned into a canal in the Upper Valley Monday morning.

Police say the man was Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar.

One passenger died, his identity is not known. Police have identified the other victims as, Jorge Omar Soto Ochoa, 24; Jose Alberto Vasquez, 25; Danny Escalante, 27; Martin Mateo, 32; Nelson Lopez, 23; and Juan Molina, 30.

Police say Ramirez Alcantar was speeding southbound on Upper Valley when he lost control of a Ford Escape that came to rest in a canal.

Before that, police say Ramirez Alcantar had struck a Border Patrol vehicle at Upper Valley and Artcraft. Police say the Border Patrol was not in pursuit of the Escape.