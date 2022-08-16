Gateway South at Yandell reopened after sinkhole opened in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Gateway South Blvd is open at Yandell Dr. again after a big sinkhole opened up last week in Central El Paso.

A spokesperson for El Paso Water said Gateway South is open for traffic, but Yandell remains closed as the repairs continue.

They said the paving of Yandell will take place once repairs are completed.

As of today, the sinkhole is still there after it almost claimed the life of one 72-year-old woman whose car fell into the sinkhole.

A statement from El Paso Water said pressure from a water main break caused the pavement to rupture and create the hole.