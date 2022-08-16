Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:13 AM
Published 11:28 AM

Gateway South at Yandell reopened after sinkhole opened in Central El Paso

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas – Gateway South Blvd is open at Yandell Dr. again after a big sinkhole opened up last week in Central El Paso.

A spokesperson for El Paso Water said Gateway South is open for traffic, but Yandell remains closed as the repairs continue. 

They said the paving of Yandell will take place once repairs are completed.

As of today, the sinkhole is still there after it almost claimed the life of one 72-year-old woman whose car fell into the sinkhole. 

A statement from El Paso Water said pressure from a water main break caused the pavement to rupture and create the hole.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content