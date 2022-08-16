Two cases of West Nile Virus reported in El Paso; patients undergoing treatment

EL PASO, Texas -- Two El Pasoans have been infected with the West Nile Virus, according to public health officials.

One of the victims is a man in his 60s with no underlying conditions in zip code 79932. The other is a woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions in zip code 79936. Both patients are in the hospital receiving treatment.

Health officials say there were 18 West Nile Virus cases in El Paso last year, two of those resulted in death.

Health officials say people over 60 are at the highest risk of severe illness. Those who suffer from cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, or have received organ transplants are also at high risk.