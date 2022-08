Editor's note: The news conference is running late due to the Governor being delayed by a tire blowout.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is in Las Cruces to announce a state investment in a film production company.

It's the third in recent years but the first in Las Cruces.

Lujan Grisham will be joined by state and local officials, along with officials from the film production company.